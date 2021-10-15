JEE Advanced 2021 Result Live Updates: Mridul Agarwal - who secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in JEE Advanced 2021, had earlier topped JEE Main 2021 securing cent per cent marks i.e. 300/300 in the Joint Entrance Exam for Engineering.
11:15 am Mridul Agarwal is JEE Advanced 2021 India topper (AIR 1), according to the Merit List released by IIT-Kharagpur Friday. He scored 348 out of the total 360 marks.
Kavya Chopra is topper among the girl students. She got 286/360 marks with a Common Rank List (CRL) of 98.
Talking to media, Mridul Agarwal said Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s journey from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) to Silicon Valley motivated him to opt for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) in Class 12.
10:45 am IIT Kharagpur has declared the result of students who had appeared for JEE Advanced 2021.
09:15 am IIT Kharagpur is set to publish today i.e. Friday October 15, 2021 JEE Advanced 2021 result, All India Rank (AIR) list, toppers list, merit list and cut off on its official website.
Once released, JEE Advanced 2021 result will be available on the official website “jeeadv.ac.in”.
Candidates should note that IIT-K has just mentioned the date of JEE Advanced result and final answer key declaration. It has not confirmed any time. Candidates should however note that the final answer key and result will be declared any time by today afternoon.
JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.
Clearing JEE Main is the qualifying exam to appear for JEE Advanced. JEE Main this year was held in 4 sessions.
Candidates who had appeared for “JEE Advanced”, held this year on October 03, 2021, should note that before the result declaration today IIT-K will publish on the official website jeeadv.ac.in “JEE Advanced Final Answer Key”.
IIT-K had conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday October 03, 2021. It released JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key on October 10. Before that candidates’ responses and OMR sheet were published on October 05, 2021.
Candidates should also note that JEE Advanced result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Keys.
Candidates should also note that to be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, he or she needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject with an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
Along with the result, IIT K will also publish today JEE Advanced Toppers List 2021, All India Rank (AIR) List, Merit List, cut off and individual marks and score of the candidates on the official website.
Upon declaration of JEE Advanced result today, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will then conduct counselling for admission in IIT, IIScs, IISERs, NITs and other institutes based on students JEE Advanced rank and score. JOSAA has already published detailed notification and counselling schedule for the year 2021-22.
Students, especially in North East India, who do not get admission through JOSAA 2021 counselling can participate in “CSAB Counselling”.
A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.
Based on the rank of JEE (main), admissions will also be made to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs on supernumerary seats in NITs for Union Territories, and in some AICTE approved Institutes for North East and Union Territories (NEUT) through this centralized seat allocation procedure.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.