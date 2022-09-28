JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today - How to Check

JoSAA 2022 Seat Allocation Round 2: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to publish the Second Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2022-23 today on Wednesday September 28, 2022.
Candidates can access JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 17:00 pm today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked with "Round -2: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
4. Enter JEE Main 2022 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Candidates should also note that second round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from September 28 to October 01, 2022 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm.
"Last day to respond to query (Round 2) is October 02, 2022 by 17:00 pm", JoSAA said.
Candidates should also note that initiation of withdrawal of seat / exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) can be done from September 29 to October 2, 2022 by 05:00 pm, and withdrawal query response time and date is also September 29 to October 2, 2022 till 05:00 pm.
JoSAA had published on October 27, 2021 the First Round of IIT JEE Seat Allotment result. It published on September 18, 2022 First Round of Mock Seat Allotment whereas it published on September 20 the Mock Seat Allocation 2 on its official website.
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish Round 3 result on October 03, Round 4 result on October 08, Round 5 result on October 12 whereas the result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2022 counselling will be published on October 16, as per the JoSAA schedule 2022.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: September 12, 2022.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST: September 18, 2022
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST: September 20, 2022
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: September 21, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): September 23, 2022.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): September 28, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022
JoSAA registration and choice filling started from September 12, 2022 after JEE Advanced 2022 result was declared by IIT Bombay September 11, 2022.
