AP TET Results 2022 Declared - Direct Link to Check

AP TET 2022 Result: The School Education (Exams) Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released on its official website 'aptet.apcfss.in' the result of the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022 or APTET 202) Friday September 30.
AP TET 2022 exam was held from August 06 to 21, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts - 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.
The School Education Exam Department has also released AP TET Final Answer Key along with the TET result.
The Exam Department released Friday the results of AP TET Paper 1A and 1B, and Paper 2A and 2B.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.
2. Once there on the website, a dialogue box will appear saying the TET result has been declared.
3. Click and go to Candidates Log-in.
4. Enter Candidate ID, Date of Birth and Verification Code as seen the box and log-in.
5. Check your score and download Marks Memo.
1. Click here to go to the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.
2. Once there on the website, a dialogue box will appear saying the TET result has been declared.
3. Click and go to Candidates Log-in.
4. Enter Candidate ID, Date of Birth and Verification Code as seen the box and log-in.
5. Check your score and download Marks Memo.
Candidates should note that cut-off marks for General category is 60% and above, for BC 50% and above and for SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen 40% and above.
As per AP School Education Exam Department, teachers who qualify the AP TET 2022 Paper I will be eligible to teach in Classes 1 to 5, whereas the candidates clearing the Paper II will be eligible to teach students of Classes 6 to 8.
Furthermore, 20% weightage to TET scores shall be provided in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, balance 80% weightage will be for Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) based on which selection lists shall be prepared.
However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/ employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for Teacher appointment, the department said.
The APTET was held at various test centers of Andhra Pradesh in online mode.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.