Its official. Congress President Election is Kharge vs Tharoor straight fight

New Delhi: So its final. Congress president election voting for which will be held on October 17, 2022 will be a straight fight between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shahi Tharoor.
Earlier there were apprehensions that the Congress Party elections will be a multi-cornered contest as many Congress leaders threw their hat after Rahul Gandhi said neither he nor anyone from his family will fight for the election.
The named of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – a Gandhi loyalist till last week, was on top. Others who showed their interest were Shashi Tahoor, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, Haryana Congress Leader Bansal, G-23 leader Manish Tiwari.
Names of Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni and Kumari Shelja were also in the media. But Mallikarjun Kharge – backed by the Gandhi family, joined the poll race after Ashok Gehlot had to pull out following the rebellion by MLAs in his home state.
Digvijays Singh and others backed out after it became clear that Kharge has the backing of the top Congress family.
Shashi Tharoor however made it clear that he will not withdraw and contest the election.
Kharge and Tharoor both filed the nomination papers Friday September 30, 2022 – the last day to do so.
“I will contest the election as I have different vision for the party”, Tharoor said after filing his nomination papers.
Meanwhile, support is pouring for Mallikarjun Kharge from different sections of the Congress party.
Speaking to the media, Digvijaya Singh, who pulled out of the race announcing his support to him, said:
"Kharge is our senior and I have told him that I will be your proposer and my commitment is towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family."
Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, filed his nomination after meeting interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said:
"I am going to sign papers for Khargeji."
Late on Thursday night, the G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma's residence but did not divulge details of the meeting.
One of the most vocal G-23 faces, Manish Tewari, said this morning that it was time to strengthen the party and termed the recent events in Rajasthan "unfortunate".
"Leadership, ideological clarity, narrative & transparent access to resources are pillars of 'A' political party, Given recent unfortunate events it's time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee Y'Y& work for a Consensus & effective Presidency (sic)," Tewari said in his tweet.
Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala sprang a huge surprise with 15 top Congress supporting his candidature to the top party post.
Tharoor, who completed a hat trick of wins from the prestigious Lok Sabha seat here has never been the darling of the Congress leaders ever, especially in the state capital, as his impressive track record, outside of the political arena, has unnevered several, say critics.
Hence, his decision of contesting for the party president's post was greeted with scorn by many Congress leaders here. The normally silent veteran 81-year-old former Defence Minister A.K.Antony said Tharoor never said anything to him about his candidature.
Contrary to the general perception that he will find it hard to get anyone to sign his nomination papers, he found supporters in 15 of his leaders.
Reportedly his supporters are from all sections of the faction-ridden party in Kerala, including seasoned veterans and Youth Congress leaders.
On Monday, Tharoor made an emergency visit to Palakkad and briefly met Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was during his visit he managed to swell his support base.
Incidentally, from Kerala 328 Congress leaders are in the list of voters.
As per the election schedule announced by the poll officer, scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 1, and the same day, a valid candidate list will be published.
The last date of withdrawal is October 8 following which, a final list will be brought out. While the poll will be held on October 17, counting will take place on October 19.
