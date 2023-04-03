logo

 

Man sets off blaze in moving Kerala train, 3 dead in the melee

Three passengers who are believed to have jumped off the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, were found dead on the track. Read More

Monday April 3, 2023 11:33 AM, IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: Eight people, including women, were injured on Sunday when a man sprayed petrol at passengers in a moving train in Kerala's Kozhikode and then, ignited it, police said.

The condition of the injured are not serious, as per officials.

3 dead in the melee

However, three passengers who are believed to have jumped off the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, were found dead on the track. A two-year-old and his aunt were among the deceased.

The incident took place in the D1 bogey of the Executive Express going from Alappuzha to Kannur.

Co-passenger was set afire?

Earlier reports had said that the accused had poured petrol over a woman and set her afire, after a clash with some passengers, including the woman.

According to Latheesh , who was in the D1 coach, a person, wearing a red shirt, sprayed the petrol and then lit a match. This resulted in a fire breaking out in the coach, which left at least eight people i0njured.

Some of the injured were identified as Prakash, Ruby, and Jyothindranath, all said to be alumni of Kannur government engineering college. The names of the other injured were not available at the present.

Search on for the culprit

Police is searching for the culprit who has escaped in the commotion following te blaze.

According to a senior police officer, the investigation is now focussed on the person who had randomly attacked the passengers . The officer said that this was a serious issue and the reason for his attack is not clear.

 

