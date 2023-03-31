India Haj Qurrah 2023 Today – Direct Link to Check

Hajj 2023 Qurrah: The Ministry of Minority Affairs in India will conduct in coordination with Haj Committee of India, Haj Qurrah 2023 (Hajj 2023 Qurrah also known as Hajj Lottery and Hajj Draw) using a centralised Random Digital Selection process Friday March 31, 2023.
Hajj Qurrah or Haj Draw is conducted to select the final list of pilgrims who wish to embark on pilgrimage to Makkah.
The draw or lottery is needed because Saudi Arabia only allows limited number of pilgrims from each country for the annual pilgrimage.
The quota of pilgrims is decided by Saudi Arabia based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Accordingly, India has been allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.
Out of India’s total Haj quota, 20% is allotted to Hajj Tour Operators (PTOs) and Hajj Group Orgainsers (HGOs). Besides this, some seats are also reserved for Khuddam (Khadim ul Hujjaj) and officers and other staff deputed to help the Indian Embassy in Jeddah.
Some seats are also reserved for female pilgrims without mehrum and those above 70 years of age. Draw of lots and qurrah is then conducted for the remaining seats to select the final list of pilgrims.
Till 2022, Haj Committees in various states of India used to conduct Hajj Qurrah in coordination with Haj Committee of India. The process was online and fully computerized.
This year, Minority Affairs Ministry, which also looks after Hajj affairs in India, has decided to conduct centralised Random Digital Selection process and prepare the list of Hajj pilgrims.
According to Haj Committee of India sources the random selection will start in the afternoon Friday. The process will be fully online.
The qurrah result will be published by the Haj Committee of India on its official website. Selected pilgrims will also be intimated on their registered mobile number.
Along with the result of confirmed pilgrims, a waiting list of pilgrims will also be published by the Ministry and Haj Committee of India.
Those included in the Hajj 2023 Waiting List will be given chance in case a confirmed applicant fails to pay the Balance Hajj amount before the due date or cancels his or her application because of some other reasons.
The pilgrims can follow the steps given below to check their status and Hajj qurrah result by using cover number.
1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Brwose to the bottom of home page and look for the area similar to the one shown below.
3. Enter your Cover No in the box. Your Cover No should start with your state code.
4. Click on the Down Arraow from 'Select State' menu and select your state.
5. Enter Passport No in the box.
6. Click on "Load" button.
7. Your application status shoul appear on the computer or mobile phone screen.
Pilgrims from all states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pardesh, Odisha and others can check their status and Hajj qurrah result using the above steps.
The pilgrims whose names are included in the list of provisionally selected should pay Advance Haj Amount of Rs 81,000/- and First Balance amount on or before the due dat, according to the Haj Committee of India.
Pilgrims can pay Advance Haj Amount and First Balance Amount separately on two different dates or all-together in a single transaction.
Failing to pay the Haj Amount before the due date will be treated as cancellation of the Haj application, and those in the Hajj wait list will be given chance.
The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) had earlier also released Haj policy 2023, listing the 25 embarkation points and giving details of other Hajj related information.
As per the Hajj flight schedule released by Haj Committee of India, the first flight from India (outbound flight) will be on May 21, 2023 and the last Haj flight will be on June 22, 2023.
The first return Hajj flight will be on July 03, 2023 and last inbound flight will be on August 02, 2023.
Detailed Hajj flight schedule (embarkation point wise) will be published soon.
