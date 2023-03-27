Aurangabad Renaming: Div Commissioner Office receives 1.5 Lakh objections

Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar): As many as 1,48,203 objections have been filed at Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Office so far against the Maharashtra government’s decision to rename Aurangabad – a city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra that has a historical significance.
The erstwhile Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had in the last cabinet meeting chaired by former CM Uddhav Thackeray had decided to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The decision was later reaffirmed by Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, and a proposal on the matter was sent to Narendra Modi government in New Delhi for its ratification. The Modi government approved the proposal on February 24, 2023.
Following this, the Maharashtra government in a notification dated February 27, 2023 officially renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
In the notification the state government also asked local residents to file objection if any against the renaming. The last date to file was fixed as Monday March 27, 2023.
According to officials, Divisional Commissioner Office Aurangabad has received 1,48,203 objections against the government’s decision till Friday February 24, 2023.
The objections against renaming of Aurangabad are being submitted as well online. According to Divisional Commissioner Office Aurangabad, 46,295 objections were filed on Thursday March 23 and 32,582 objections were filed on Friday March 24, 2023.
The Divisional Commissioner Office has also received some 4,000 requests in favour of the renaming of the historic city. This despite the fact that some Hindutva groups are mobilising people to submit requests in favour of renaming.
The final figure of objections will be released by the Divisional Commissioner Office today evening or by tomorrow morning.
Aurangabad was founded in 1610 AD by Malik Amber, the Prime Minister of Murtaza Nizam Shah of Ahmednagar, near a village known as “Khirki”.
It was ruled by Nizam of Hyderabad up to the formation of State of Maharashtra under the provisions of States Reorganisation Act of 1956.
Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in whose name the city was named, rests in Khuldabad - about 26 kms from Aurangabad.
