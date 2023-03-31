Ram Navami: Violence in Bengal's Howrah, Conflicting reports about perpetrators

Kolkata: Some areas in West Bengal's Howrah district Thursday turned into mini battlefields after clashes broke out between two groups of people over a Ram Navami procession.
There are conflicting reports coming from the violence hit areas about the perpetraors.
Some videos and photos shared on the social media claimed that those part of the Ram Navami procession set on fire shops and properties belonging to minority community.
The video shared on Twitter showed people in saffron headgear and shouting Jai Shri Ram calling for the people to indulge in arson and burning.
During a RamaNavami rally in Howrah, West Bengal, a Hindutva mob chanting "Jai Shri Ram" set fire to Muslim shops and vehicles.#HindutvaTerror #RamNavami pic.twitter.com/dSM06xAdy5— Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 30, 2023
On the other hand, Anjani Putra Sena, the organisation whick took out the procession at Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur on the occasion of Ram Navami, alleged that while the procession was passing through the area, a group of people attacked and started throwing glass bottles, stones and bricks at those who had participated in the procession.
Eventually, clashes broke out following which a number of vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were set afire.
Sight of fearless and desperate stone pelting in Howrah, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/T6AlwI7uAu— Debjani Bhattacharyya 🇮🇳 (@DebjaniBhatta20) March 30, 2023
The police, however, have maintained a silence on the matter, including the number of arrests, so far.
The situation is said to be under control, and as per sources, at least 15 people, including some police personnel, were injured in the clashes.
However, barring this incident, the situation was overall peaceful in the remaining areas in the state.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on a sit-in agitation in Kolkata, said it is unfortunate that despite her appeal for a peaceful rally, an incident in Howrah took place.
"The rioters always target Howrah. They are the enemies of the people of the country," she said, and warned that the administration and police will take strong action against the offenders.
