Meet Sheikh Ali Ahmed Mulla - Longest Serving Muadhin of Masjid Al Haram

Makkah: Listening to the call for prayer (azan also spell as adhan) from the Grand Mosque in Makkah is a unique experience. The faithful enjoy the melodious azan which takes them to new heights of spiritual exultation.
The sound of adhan reverberates through the large mosque complex — which can now accommodate more than a million worshippers — as well as in the neighborhood surrounded by mountains and high-rise residential buildings.
Performing azan at the Grand Mosque, for Muslims the holiest mosque in the world, is indeed a great honor. Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla (born 5 July 1945) is one of the luckiest muezzins as he began performing azan at the mosque when he was 14.
Sheikh Ali Ahmed Mulla, who is regarded as the 'Bilal' of Makkah, is the longest serving Muadhin of the Masjid Al Haram to date.
Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla has been calling out Adhaan in his melodious voice for more than 45 years, and the recordings of his Adhaan have been transmitted to the ears of the Islamic world.
He said he used to call for prayer from the minarets in the absence of Abdul Hafeez Khoja, his maternal uncle, Abdul Rahman Mulla, his paternal uncle, and Ahmad Mulla, his grandfather, who were all muezzins at the mosque.
Mulla spoke about how azan was performed before the introduction of loudspeakers.
“Muezzins (Muadhins) stood at each of the seven minarets such as the Bab Al-Umrah Minaret, Bab Al-Ziyara Minaret, and Bab Al-Hekma Minaret and called for prayer,” Al-Madinah Arabic newspaper quoted Ali Ahmad Mullah as saying.
The timing to deliver the azan was given by the Chief Muezzin (Muadhin) from Al-Shafie Maqam, near the Well of Zamzam.
“Each muezzin repeated what the first muezzin said until the azan was completed,” he said. “But during Ramadan, the chief gave instructions to the muezzin on the Bab Al-Umrah Minaret and then to the man in charge of the Ramadan cannon on the mountain near the mosque,” he pointed out.
Talking about an interesting event during his career, Mulla said:
“Once I was preparing to perform azan and the power went off, leaving me in an embarrassing situation. I then climbed to the highest place in the mosque to call for prayer. Now there are batteries, which are automatically switched on in the event of power cuts."
According to Mulla, there are 16 muadhins at Makkah Haram now, and during Ramadan an additional six are appointed. Apart from azan, a muezzin also supports imams by repeating what they say in a loud voice.
“This is important, especially during Ramadan, when a large number of worshippers throng the mosque.”
Mulla believed that muezzins should have certain qualities, most importantly good morals and a good voice in addition to Islamic knowledge which all help him perform his duty in the best manner.
After graduating from the Institute of Technical Education in Riyadh in 1970, Mulla worked as a teacher at Abdullah ibn Al-Zubair Intermediate School. He was officially appointed muezzin at the Grand Mosque in 1975.
“I did not have any fear when I first stood on the minaret of the mosque to call the prayer,” he said.
Asked about some of the most senior muadhins at the mosque, he said they included Sheikh Abdullah Basnawi, Abdul Rahman Basamji and Ahmad Toufik.
He said he had had the honor to perform adhaan at the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid Nabawi) in Madinah. His son, Atef bin Ali Ahmed Mulla, is now carrying on his legacy. Atef made his debut in Masjid-al-Haraam on 4 April 2022.
[The above article was published by Arab News in 2003. It is reproduced here with the addition of latest information']
