Watch: Cat jumps on Imam, kisses him as he leads Ramadan Night Prayers

Bordj Bou Arreridj (Algeria): A beautiful and heart touching video of a cat jumping on Imam leading Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan here in Algeria has grabbed the attention of social media users.
Taraweeh is the Special Night Prayers offered during Ramadan.
Muslims offer Taraweeh, also called as Qiyam, after Eisha prayers every day during Ramadan – the Holy Month of Fasting. (Click here to know more about Taraweeh).
Imam Walid Mehsas was leading Taraweeh at a mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria. A live broadcast captured the moment a cat jumped on his shoulder, adorably kisses him while the Imam passionately continued leading the prayers and reciting Quran in his mesmerising voice.
The viral video shows the Imam dealing kindly, and in a way that is better with the cat that we see trying to caress him for a moment, at a time when he was reciting verses from Holy Quran, then she climbed onto his shoulder, approached his mouth with her mouth, and then left him at a moment almost a second before he bowed.
Cat jumps on imam during Tarawih prayers,the way he behaved mashallah has my heart#Algeria #الجزائر pic.twitter.com/ogbEHim6rP— Izdihar Racha (@izdiharacha) April 5, 2023
The wholesome clip has gone viral and is winning everyone's hearts on the internet after it was shared by Imam Walid Mehsas on his Facebook page. The Imam has captioned the video in these words:
"Glory be to God. Even animals fear the words of God. Watch a cat climb over the Imam. And he is reading the Quran in Taraweeh prayer."
The video is being widely shared on Twitter and other social media users with adorable comments.
"That is so beautiful, it brought tears to my eyes!" commented a person.
"As if the cat wanted to thank you for reciting the Noble Qur'an in a voice that pleases his ears, may God bless you, our Sheikh," said a user.
A third person added, "His response was amazing.. did not miss a beat, even petting the Kittie."
"That's so funny and awesome. Love how he kept his concentration but also welcomed the cat," added a fourth person.
"So heartwarming" commented another user.
