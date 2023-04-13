MAH MCA CET 2023 result on mcacet2023.mahacet.org soon

MAH MCA CET 2023 Result Date: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to declare on mcacet2023.mahacet.org soon the result of students who had appeared for MAH MCA CET 2023.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted the entrance test for admission in PG course MCA on March 27, 2023 in Online Mode.
Maharashtra CET Cell usually announces the MCA CET result 1 to 2 weeks after the exam. In 2022, MCA CET was held on August 04 and 05, and the result was declared on September 11, 2022 - three weeks after the entrance test.
Accordingly, students who have appeared for MCA CET 2023 on March 27 can expect their result in the next few days or so.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Result MCA CET 2023".
3. Log-in using application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the given link to check your MCA CET, M Arch CET or MHMCET CET result.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Result MCA CET 2023".
3. Log-in using application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the given link to check your MCA CET, M Arch CET or MHMCET CET result.
Along with the result, the CET Cell will also declare the MCA CET Merit List containing the name, score and rank of the toppers.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2023 from February 27, 2023 through its official website mcacet2023.mahacet.org. The last date of application was March 11, 2023.
Students should note that admission in MCA is done based on the rank of the student in the merit list. The MCA counselling will start soon after the result is declared.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.