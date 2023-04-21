Eid 2023 Moon Announcement in India, Bangladesh Today: Live Update

Eid al Fitr 2023 Date (Live Update): The Moon (Hilal) Sighting Committees and religious authorities in India and Bangladesh have issued appeals to Muslims in the respective countries to sight the crescent, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Friday 29th Ramadan 1444 AH corresponding to April 21, 2023.
The moon sighting committees in India, Bangladesh and other South Asias countries including Nepal will hold special meeting today after Salate Maghrib and analyse, if any, reports of the moon sighting.
Appeals to sight moon have also been issued by Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Dhaka, and other cities in the two countries.
Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee of Pakistan on Thursday announced that the first day of Eid al Fit in Pakistan is Saturday April 22, 2023.
Muslims is Pakistan started fasting for the month of Ramadan along with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states. Accordingly, the Islamic date in Pakistan was 29th of Ramadan 1444 on Thursday. But, since there was no report of moon sighting, Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee announced to celebrate Eid on Saturday April 22, 2023.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Palestine, Qatar and other Arab staes are celebrating Eid al Fitr today on Friday April 21, 2023.
Muslims in Afghanistan have also announced to celebrate Eid al Fitr on Friday April 22, 2023.
Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan,Lebanon, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen have also confirmed to celebrate Eid al Fitr on Friday April 21, 2023.
The decision to celebrate Eid al Fitr on Friday was confirmed by Saudi Supreme Court after confirmed reports of moon sighting on Thursday 29th of Ramadan 1444 H corresponding to April 20, 2023.
A new month in the Islamic Calendar begins with sighting of the crescent – the new moon, on the 29th day of an on-going month. If the moon is sighted on 29th, the new month begins the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th and last day of the on-going month and the next day is the first day of the new month.
This process is followed as per the tradition of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him). The beginning and end of the holy month of Ramadan has traditionally been based on “hilal” sightings, which is the traditional method mentioned in the Quran and followed by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Accordingly, Muslims in India and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid al Fitr that marks end of Ramadan on Saturday April 22, 2023 if the new moon is sighted today. If not, they will fast on Saturday and celebrate Eid on Sunday April 23, 2022.
The Australian National Imams Council and Majils Ugama Islam Singapore have announced that Muslims in the two countries will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Saturday April 22, 2023.
"The Australian Fatwa Council is pleased to announce to the Australian Muslim community that Friday, 21st of April 2023, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1444AH."
"The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Saturday, 22nd of April 2023, and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1444AH", the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.
The government in Brunei has also announced Saturday as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, and Friday April 21, 2023 as 30th day of Ramadan 1444 AH.
Muslims in Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Philippines,Singapore and Thailand will also celebrate Eid on Saturday April 22, 2023.
The Fiqh Council of North America recognizes astronomical calculation as an acceptable Shar’i method for determining the beginning of Lunar months including the months of Ramadan and Shawwal.
"The Astronomical New Moon is on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 4:12 Universal Time. On April 20, the elongation is more than 8 degrees and moon is more than 5 degrees above the sun everywhere in North America. Hence the first day of Shawwal is on Friday, April 21, 2023, insha’Allah", the council said.
"This year, Eid ul Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2023. However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal 1444AH, 10th month of Islamic Calendar", Association of Muslims in Canada said.
The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) of France and the UK’s Islamic Relief, Wifaqul Ulama has also made appeal to Muslims in the respective countries to sight the New Moon of the month of Shawwal 1444 on 20th of April 2023, the 29th Ramaḍān 1444.
The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand will also sight the Eid moon on Thursday April 20, 2023.
