JEE Main April 2023 Result - Direct Link to Download

JEE Main April 2023 (JEE Main Session 2) Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release in few days on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Result, Merit List, Rank and Toppers List of the students who appeared for the JEE Session 2 of the important exams held in April 2023.
The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The NTA had released JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key (Provisional) on April 19, and asked the candidates to challenge, in case of any error, before April 21, 2023.
Simultaneously, the NTA also gave chance the candidates to make correction if any in their category. The duration to make correction in category was from April 21 to 22, 2023.
The NTA had conducted the first session of JEE Main on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. And the JEE Main First Session 2023 result was announced on February 06, 2023 – barely in six days after the important engineering exam was concluded.
Accordingly, it is most likely expected that the NTA will announce the JEE Main Session 2 result 2023 in the next few days.
Candidates should however note that the NTA has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to release the JEE Main April 2023 result.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Result on top of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the result, score card and rank
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
Candidates should note that while declaring the JEE Main Session 1 (2023) result, the NTA did not release the Merit List and Rank of the candidates. The NTA said it will publish combined Merit List, JEE Main Toppers List and Rank of students along with JEE Main Session 2 result expected to be declared in the next few days.
