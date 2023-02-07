JEE Main Session 1 Result 2023: Full List of Toppers

JEE Main Result 2023 Toppers List: As many as 20 candidates, including Abhineet Majety, Amogh Jalan and Apurva Samota, have emerged as the toppers of JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 (JEE Main January 2023) result of which was declared today.
The 20 candidates who emerged as toppers scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 Session 1, also known as attempt 1.
1. Abhineet Majety, 2. Amogh Jalan, 3. Apurva Samota, 4. Ashik Stenny, 5. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, 6. Deshank Pratap Singh 7. Dhruv Sanjay Jain, 8. Dnyanesh Hemendra Shind, 9. Duggineni Venkata Yugesh, 10. Gulshan Kumar, 11. Guthikonda Abhiram, 12. Kaushal Vijayvergiya, 13. Krish Gupta, 14. Mayank Son, 15. N K Vishwaajith, 16. Nipun Goel, 17. Rishi Kalra, 18. Soham Das, 19. Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai and 20. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy.
The JEE Main Merit List above is in alphabetical order. For the first time probably, there is no female in the list of 20 All India Toppers.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared today i.e. Tuesday February 07, 2023 the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) January 2023 (Session 1) on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the Category wise JEE Main Merit List released today, a total of 14 General Category candidates have scored 100 percentile, a total of 05 toppers are each from OBC-CL, Gen-EWS, SC, ST and PwD categories.
Among gender wise toppers list, 10 are females and 20 males.
More than eight lakh candidates from India and abroad had appeared for the Engineering Entrance Exams held for admission in IITs and other premium institutes.
The National Testine Agency (NTA) had published the Final Answer Key of JEE Main Session 1 (JEE Main January) 2023 on Monday February 06, 2023.
Accordingly, it was also expected that the JEE Main attempt 1 result will also be declared on Monday.
The result however was delayed and was declared by the NTA today morning. The list of JEE Main Session 1 and their pass percentile will be announced shortly.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
3. Click on "Submit: button to check your JEE score and rank.
A total of 8,23,967 candidates had appeared in JEE Main Sessio 1 exam. Of them 311,539 were General, 98,587 EWS, 306,689OBC-NCL, 77,368 SC, 27,483 ST and 2,302 PwD, according to JEE result statistics released by NTA today.
Candidates should note that the NTA has released today JEE Main 2023 List of Toppers, and not the Rank List. The NTA will release JEE Main Rank List (All India Rank List) afer JEE Main Session 2 result is declared. The rank list will be prepared after taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.
The NTA will conduct JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session of JEE Main was hled on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.
JEE Main session 2 will be held in April as pwer the following schedule.
JEE Main 2nd session will be held on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023, as per the JEE Main 2023 Schedule released by the NTA in December last.
Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Main Session 2 i.e. JEE Main April 2023 session has been started from today.
Candidates who have passed in JEE Main 1 can also appear for JEE Main Session 2.
JEE Main Session 1 in 2022 was declared on July 11, 2022.
As many as 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main June 2022 session.
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore (Andhra Pradesh), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand) were among the toppers in 2022.
