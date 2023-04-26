JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Final Answer Key released, Result Delayed

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Live Updates: The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result may not be declared today, NTA official said to media.
As the NTA released the JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key (Provisional) today, it was widely expected that the JEE Main April 2023 result too will be released today.
The NTA sources have now confirmed that the JEE Main Attempt 2 result will not be declared. The sources however did not confirm the exact date and time of result announcement.
10:30 AM: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare today i.e. Wednesday April 26, 2023 the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) April 2023 (Session 2) on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that the NTA has publshed the JEE Main Final Answer Key on its official website, and it is most likely to publish the JEE Main April 2023 result any moment.
Along with the result, the NTA will also publish JEE Main Rank List 2023, Cut off, Toppers List and JEE Main Score Card of the candidates.
Candidates should note that the NTA had earlier published the result of JEE Main Session 1 but not published the Rank List (All India Rank or AIR List). The AIR list will be released today after considering the scores of the candidates in JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Result on top of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the result, score card and rank
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
About 9.4 lakh candidates from India and abroad had appeared for the Engineering Entrance Exams held for admission in IITs and other premium institutes.
The NTA had conducted the first session of JEE Main on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. And the JEE Main First Session 2023 result was announced on February 06, 2023 – barely in six days after the important engineering exam was concluded.
As many as 20 candidates, including Abhineet Majety, Amogh Jalan and Apurva Samota, had emerged as the toppers of JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 (JEE Main January 2023) result of which was declared today.
The 20 toppers had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023 Session 1, also known as attempt 1.
