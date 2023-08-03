India restricts imports of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one PCs with immediate effect

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government Thursday restricted imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers under HSN 8471 with immediate effect.
HSN code stands for “Harmonized System of Nomenclature”, a system for the classification of goods world-wide.
All types of data processing machines are classified under HSN code 8471. This code is used to identify devices that are designed to perform data processing tasks.
“Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘Restricted’ and their import would be allowed against a valid Licence for Restricted Imports", the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice dated August 3, 2023.
“The said Restriction shall not be applicable to Imports under Baggage Rules, as amended from time to time,” the Department that comes under Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
“Exemption from Import Licencing requirements is provided for Import of 1 Laptop, Tablet, All-in-one Personal Computer or Ultra small form factor Computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals through post or courier", it added.
"Imports shall be subject to payment of duty as applicable", the DGFT said in the notice issued today.
The government said that the exemption from impart licence is provided for up to 20 such items per consignment for the purpose of R&D (Research and Development) Testing Benchmarking and evaluation repair and re-export, and product development purposes.
“Given imports shall be allowed subject to condition that the imported goods shall be used for the stated purposes only and will not be sold,” stated the ministry, adding:
“Further, after the intended purpose, the products would either be destroyed beyond use or re-exported.”
The ministry however clarified that the licence for restricted imports shall not be required for the repair and return of said items.
“Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small farm factor Computers and Servers which are an essential part of a Capital Good shall be exempted from the import licencing requirements.”
The sudden decision is said to have been taken to support local manufacturers and curtail the majority share of imports of these items from China.
"The measure is to push companies to manufacture locally in India, as the country looks to strengthen its domestic production prowess in the electronics sector", a senior government official said.
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) meanwhile said there will not be any shortage and supply chain disruption.
"There will be no disruptions in supply chain because of the new notification", it said.
The ICEA further said it is confident that valid licenses will be provided to trusted industry partners to enable ease of doing business.
