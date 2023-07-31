RPF Cop shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers in running train

Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot dead four people, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), on-board a running train near Palghar Railway Station in Mumbai Suburbs, an official said.
The accsued, identified as Chetan Singh, was trying to run away but later arrested.
"Four people, including the ASI, have been reported dead in the shooting inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956). The accused has been arrested," the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.
RPF Constable Chetan Singh, fired 12 rounds from his official automatic weapon at around 05:00 am Monday, killing another RPF colleague, his escort duty in charge ASI Tikaram Meena, and three passengers on the train", officials said.
"The train was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur,", he added.
According to RPF sources, it is standard practice to assign senior officers and a team of constables to escort express trains for security reasons. Chetan Singh was part of an escort team that traveled with a train until Surat railway station, where they rested for a few hours before resuming their duties.
"Tikaram Meena was a resident of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, and Chetan Singh is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Two other RPF jawans were accompanying them, and the police is recording their statements", they said.
Talking to reporters a senior officer said the accused, Chetan Singh, had a short fuse.
"He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his cool and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw", Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha said while talking to media.
Tragic news this morning of 4 deaths in a Jaipur-Mumbai train- RPF constable opens fire inside moving train, killing an ASI and 3 civilians… the accused RPF constable has been arrrsted pic.twitter.com/Mvr9Wf7i5B— Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) July 31, 2023
"Constable Chetan Singh fired on Party Incharge ASI Tikaram Meena from his ARM Rifle and one unknown Passenger at Coach No B 5, and then fired on two other unknown Passenger in Coach No S 6 and Pantry car attached to the train", the RPF said in an official statement.
"At about 6:18, the train reached Borivali and four dead bodies were retrieved by GRP and RPF officers and staff. The passengers are yet to be identified. Constable Chetan has been detained, and his ARM recovered," it said.
"After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers", news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.
