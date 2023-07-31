KEAM 2023 Engineering Phase 2 Option Registration: Direct Link

KEAM 2023 Engineering Counselling: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has asked candidates seeking admission in undergraduate engineering courses to submit college options and preferences for KEAM NEET UG 2023 Second Round (Phase 2) Counselling.
CEE Kerala had published allotment result of KEAM Engineering Phase 1 Counselling on July 29, 2023.
Candidates who get allotment in Phase 1 have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: July 31 to August 04, 2023.
The Candidates who are already registered but did not get seat confirmation or are not happy with the seat allotted to them can participate in KEAM Phase 2, KEAM Round 2, of Engineering Counselling.
After online registration, the key step for participation in Engineering Counselling is to register and submit options or choice filling of colleges in order of preference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2023 Candidates' Portal
2. Enter Application No, Password and Access Code to login.
3. Click on the relevant link to confirm options.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2023 Candidates' Portal
2. Enter Application No, Password and Access Code to login.
3. Click on the relevant link to confirm options.
Candidates should note that a seat will be allotted to her/him based on the options submitted provided the availability of vacancy and KEAM score and other criteria are fulfilled.
The candidates are hence to read carefully the seat matrix and vacancy details in Kerala Engineering colleges before submitting their options and college preferences.
• Facility for Online Option Confirmation and re-arrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options and registration of fresh options to the newly added Courses/Colleges (including Architecture) starts. Facility to download Allotment Memo starts: July 31, 2023, 02:00 PM
• Time for Online Option Confirmation and re-arrangement/deletion/ addition of options/option registration in newly included colleges including architecture ends: August 04, 2023, 04:00 PM
• Publication of Second Phase Provisional Allotment: August 07, 2023
• Publication of Second Phase Final Allotment: August 08, 2023
• Candidates who got allotment in the second phase shall have to physically join the allotted colleges by paying the fees applicable: August 10 to 16, 2023
• Facility for Online Option Confirmation and re-arrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options and registration of fresh options to the newly added Courses/Colleges (including Architecture) starts. Facility to download Allotment Memo starts: July 31, 2023, 02:00 PM
• Time for Online Option Confirmation and re-arrangement/deletion/ addition of options/option registration in newly included colleges including architecture ends: August 04, 2023, 04:00 PM
• Publication of Second Phase Provisional Allotment: August 07, 2023
• Publication of Second Phase Final Allotment: August 08, 2023
• Candidates who got allotment in the second phase shall have to physically join the allotted colleges by paying the fees applicable: August 10 to 16, 2023
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala is conducting KEAM Counselling for Medical Allied Courses, Pharmacy and Architcture separately along with Engineering.
It published Sunday KEAM 2023 Architectur Rank Card and started Option submission for Round 1 from today.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2023 result on May 31, 2023. But, the rank list of students on the other hand has been published on June 19, 2023.
KEAM 2023 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on May 17, 2023 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.