KEAM 2023: First Phase Allotment [Engineering] - Direct Link

KEAM 2023 First Phase Allotment: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish today i.e. Saturday July 29, 2023 the First Phase Allotment Result of the students who appeared for KEAM 2023 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering courses for the year 2023-24.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2023 and are seeking admission in Engineering courses to complete option registration and confirm colleges of their choice.
The CEE Kerala published on Friday July 28, 2023, the Provisional List of First Phase Allotment to Engineering courses in the state for the year 2023. The provisional allotment was published based on the options registered by the candidates from 20.07.2023 to 26.07.2023 11.00 AM.
Candidates can view the Provisional Allotment List through the link KEAM 2023 Candidate Portal by clicking the menu item ‘Provisional Allotment List’.
As per the schedule released earlier, CEE Kerala will release today i.e. Saturday July 29, 2023 KEAM 2023 First Phase Allotment on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
The First Phase Allotment will be published after addressing any issues in the Provisional Allotment, the CEE Kerala said. The candidates therefore are advised to study carefully the Provisional Allotment and report to CEE Kerala in case of any error or issue.
"Genuine Complaints with regard to the Allotment List, if any, can be submitted through the email ceekinfor.cee@kerala.gov.in before 29.07.2023, 11.00 AM."
"First phase allotment will be published on 29.07.2023 after addressing the complaints, if any", the CEE Kerala said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2023 Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "First Phase Allotment" to check the seat allotment result.
Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment: July 31 to August 04, 2023.
The CEE Kerala had on July 25, 2023 published the KEAM 2023 Trial Allotment for Engineering students.
Candidates who have registered for KEAM 2023 Medical (NEET UG MBBS and BDS), Architecture and Pharmacy should note that their allotment will be published in due course.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala published on June 19, 2023 on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Rank List of Engineering stream.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2023 result on May 31, 2023. But, the rank list of students on the other hand has been published on June 19, 2023.
KEAM 2023 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on May 17, 2023 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
