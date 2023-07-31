Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last Date of Registration Extended

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has extended by two days the last date of online registration and application for NEET UG 2023 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.
As per the original Counselling Schedule released on July 22, the last date of application was fixed as July 29, 2023. But, it has now been extended till July 31, 2023.
The CET Cell cited technical glitches as the rason for extending the last date of application.
"In view of the technical glitches and other issues faced by the aspiring candidates and request from candidates for extension in registration process for NEET-UG-2023 centralized admission process, the Competent Authority has decided to extend the date of registration for MBBS/BDS course till 12.00 PM on July 31, 2023", the Maharashtra CET Cell notification dated July 27, 2023 said.
"Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway can be made till 02:00 PM on July 31, 2023", the CET Cell said.
Accordingly, the date of release of Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Merit List which was originally fixed as July 31, has now been changed to August 01, 2023.
• Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 22, 2023
• Online Registration Start Date: July 24, 2023
• Last date of registration / application: Extended upto July 31, 2023 till 12.00 pm
• Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: Extended upto July 31, 2023 till 02.00 pm
• Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: Extended upto July 31, 2023 till 05.00 pm
• Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: July 31, 2023
• Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): August 01, 2023
• Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 01 to 03, 2023
• Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 04, 2023
Meanwhile, from this year the Maharashtra CET Cell has asked the candidate who are applying only for AYUSH Courses to register themselves separately.
"Those candidates who want to apply only for AYUSH and/or allied courses can register themselves in phase 2 of registration that will start from August 04 to 09, 2023", the CET Cell said.
