KEAM 2023 Pharmacy Rank List Published - Check Here

KEAM 2023: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Rank List of the candidates seeking admission in Pharmacy course for the year 2023-24.
1. Click here to go to the website: cee.kerala.gov.in
2. Click on KEAM 2023 Candidates Portal
3. Click on "Rank List"
4. Click on B Pharm Rank List
5. 286-page Merti List will open in PDF. Check your name and details
While releasing the KEAM 2023 Pharmacy Rank List Thursday, CEE Kerala said the results of some of the candidates in the above Rank list have been
withheld due to the defects in their application or due to other reasons.
"The Final Rank List for admission to Pharmacy (B.Pharm) course 2023 is published on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in", CEE Kerala said.
"The rank list for admission to Pharmacy (B.Pharm) course has been prepared on the basis of the index marks calculated as per clause 9.7.4 (f) of the Prospectus for KEAM 2023 based on the marks obtained by a candidate in Paper I (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering Entrance Examination", it said.
"The inclusion of a candidate in the rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the course unless he/she satisfies all the conditions of eligibility as prescribed in the Prospectus. Candidates will be admitted to the course only if the academic eligibility conditions as prescribed in the Prospectus under Clause 6.2 are fulfilled at the time of admission", CEE Kerala said.
"This will be verified by the college authorities concerned, at the time of admission", it said.
The CEE Kerala has not confirmed the schedule of option registration and seat allotment date and time.
