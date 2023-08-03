MHT CET Pharmacy 2023 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharmacy/Pharm D) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. August 03, 2023 on its official website ph2023.mahacet,org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2023-24.
"Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Thursday August 03, 2023", MHT CET Pharmacy Counselling schedule said.
Candidates should check their names and other details in PH23 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell before August 6, 2203.
"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from August 03 to 06, 2023", the counselling schedule said.
The CET Cell will publish on August 08, 2023 the Final Merit List of 2023 B Pharm and Pharm D admission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position
The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 11 to July 31, 2023.
• Display of the PH 2023 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 03, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 04 to 06, 2023.
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 08, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for PH 23 CAP Round I: August 08, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 09 to 11, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: August 14, 2023.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 17 to 19, 2023.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2023 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2023 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
