On demolition of homes, shops of Muslims, AGI Venkataramani reminded of his duties

New Delhi: Dr P.S. Sahni, who earlier worked with the Attorney General of India (AGI) R. Venkataramani, making a fervent appeal in an open letter reminded the highest law official in the country of his duties in the wake of demolition drive carried in Nuh, Haryana that left hundreds of families homeless.
“You have the power to summon the files pertaining to the Nuh violence and the subsequent demolition. The buck stops at you. You alone can decide how justice could be done to Muslims”, Dr Sahni wrote in his letter to AGI Venkataramani.
“This one-time exercise by you could send a message to the administration, police and local government to treat Muslims as human beings firstly and Indians in the same breath.”
“If you can do that you will be remembered in the history as someone who saved the country from a potential civil war. Of course, you must weigh the risks involved in taking a principled stand”, Dr Sahni wrote.
“After all during the JJNAS movement you inspired a lot of activists”, Dr Sahni wrote requesting the AGI to recall about his days while working with Jhuggi Jhopri Nivasi Adhikar Samiti (JJNAS).
Dr Sahni also recalled how AGI Venkataramani, Dr V. P. Srivastava and he as the members of a fact-finding team formed by Jhuggi Jhopri Nivasi Adhikar Samiti (JJNAS) had highlighted the plight of those affected by the demotion in Derawalan Nagar, North Delhi back in 1983-84.
“We had prepared the report and made a demand on the administration inter alia to rehabilitate the victims made homeless. Remember, a girl child named Parvati, had died during this demolition drive. JJNAS had roundly condemned the demolition without notice”, Dr Sahni wrote in his letter published by CounterCurrents.org.
“I also recall your concern and efforts when JJNAS learnt of the death of a slum dweller, Wilson who had died due to police torture on the mere suspicion that he had stolen a ceiling fan. I cherish those times when a movement against demolition of dwelling units became a force to reckon with”, Dr Sahni reminded the AGI in his letter.
In his letter, Dr Sahni, a member of PIL Watch Group and ABVA Collective, also referred to an article jointly written by C. Raj Kumar (Dean Jindal Global Law School) and Khagesh Gautam (Associate Professor, Jindal Global Law School) and published by The Indian Express wherein they said:
“The Constitution does not provide for Attorney General of India. It provides for Attorney General for India. This would seem to indicate that the AG’s client is not the government but rather the people of India.”
“The AG is “Attorney General for India”, not Attorney General for the government of India. In that, the AG is special for he acts “for India” and not the government.”
Mentioning this, Dr Sahni reminded AGI Venkataramani of his duties, adding:
“Under the present regime, demolitions (without notice) of dwelling units have become a practice especially after acts of social violence get reported. I am sure all this must be weighing heavy on your heart because I worked with you for years at that time. You were a source of inspiration to me.”
Meanwhile, the demolition drive in Nuh, Mewat and adjoining areas that continued for four days were stopped following the order by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.
In a related development, the owner of Hotel Sahara which was demolished by Nuh officials Sunday August 06, 2023, claimed that the video shown by the administration, which they claim is of the hotel from where stones were pelted on VHP procession, is actually from a location in Sohna.
[Photos Alishan Jafri via Twitter.]
