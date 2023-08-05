Nuh (Haryana): In a fervent appeal amidst the indiscriminate demolition drive, a new precedent called "Bulldozer Jutice" in Modi's India, Nuh-Mewat MLA and Congress Deputy Leader in the Haryana Assembly, Aftab Ahmed said not just properties, but faith and trust of the poor people are being destroyed.
"In Nuh, it is not only the homes of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people that are being destroyed as well", he wrote on Twitter.
The officials in Haryana are carrying demolition drive in the riot affected Nuh and adjoining areas days after communal riots that saw murder of at least six people - including the Imam of Anjuman Masjid and two home-guards.
Riots in Nuh that later spread to Gurugram started after some miscreants allegedly threw stones on the procession led by right wing Hindu extremist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
It is not investigated who actually pelted stones on the procession, and it was assumed and later believed that it must have been Muslims since the procession was passing through a Muslim dominated area.
This despite the fact that Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State and BJP MP from Gurugram, later said that those part of the procession were carrying swords and sticks with them.
"Who gave weapons to participants in the procession? Who goes to yatras with sticks and swords? This is wrong”, he said.
During the riots properties belonging to both Hindus and Muslims were targeted, looted or set on fire. According to reports, at least three Mosques were damaged due to arson.
Officials however started the indiscriminate demolition drive done on the order of Chief Minister Khattar against "illegal immigrants", residing on "encroached over" lands “most of whom were also involved in stone pelting”.
"The owners of some of these structures were involved in the violence", Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashwani Kumar said.
His statement comes a day after officials said the demolition had nothing to do with the communal violence.
Slamming the one-sided action, local MLA Aftab Ahmed said the government is wrong in its claim. He also accused the officials of demolishing the homes, shops and properties owned by Muslims since decades without giving any prior notice.
“Villagers have said that their homes and shops were demolished today, by giving notice in back date of one month”, he said.
“Government is taking wrong action to hide administrative failures, this is repressive policy," he tweeted along with a video of the demolition drive.
#नूंह में ये महज ग़रीबों के मकान ही नहीं ढहाए जा रहे बल्कि आम जन के विश्वास, भरोसे को गिराया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आज महीने पुरानी बैक डेट में नोटिस देकर आज ही मकान दुकान गिरा दिये।सरकार प्रशासनिक विफलताओं को छुपाने के लिए गलत कारवाई कर रही है, ये दमनकारी नीति है। pic.twitter.com/U7DOLisTUN— Ch Aftab Ahmed MLA (@Aftabnuh) August 4, 2023
The Haryana official meanwhile Saturday bulldozed around two dozen shops, mostly pharmacies and medical stores, opposite the main entrance of Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital. These shops have been there for years.
Officials also razed shanties of migrants living in Tauru, about 20 km away from violence-hit Nuh, claiming encroachment on government land.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij meanwhile said 202 people have been arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes. In all, police have so far filed 102 FIRs in the matter.
The Home Minister and officials however are silent about the action being taken against those who set three mosques on fire and the people carrying swords and weapons in the VHP procession.
