Import curbs on laptops within days of JioBook launch, Netizens question timing

Mumbai: Netizens and social media users are wondering if the Narendra Modi government’s sudden decision to restrict import of laptops, computers, tablets and other data processing machines has any connection with Reliance JioBook all-in-one-computer.
Reliance launched its flagship all-in-one-computer JioBook on July 31, 2023. The Narendra Modi government imposed curbs on imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers under HSN 8471 three days later on August 03, 2023.
Narendra Modi’s connection with his corporate friends, especially Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani is well known.
While there was a political storm after Hindenburg, a US based investment research firm, claimed frauds in Adani share pricing, eyebrows were raised when front-page advertisements of Reliance Jio featuring Narendra Modi appeared in leading newspapers.
"Any more proof required to prove “Modi ji Ambani ki jeb mein” (Do we need more proof that Modiji is in (Mukesh) Ambani's pocket)," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an apparent reference to Reliance Jio ad tag line “Kar lo duniya mutthi mein”.
Netizens too were upset and they are upset again.
"July 31 2023: Reliance launches JioBook Laptop.
August 3 2023: Government restricts import of laptop, computers.
Is this just a coincidence?" a Twitter, now simply X, user wrote.
July 31 2023: Reliance launches JioBook Laptop. August 3 2023: Government restricts import of laptop, computers. Is this just a coincidence?pic.twitter.com/SrvrXlvSot— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 3, 2023
Aap Chronology Samajhiye...Jul 31, 2023 : Reliance launched the JioBook laptop in IndiaAug 03, 2023 : India stops import of laptops with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/xncg38jPim— United India 🇮🇳 (@Unitedd_India) August 3, 2023
#LaptopBan pic.twitter.com/9rxTDW1gTI— MOHIT GUPTA (@guptagla47) August 4, 2023
Another Twitter user came with some pics to claim that Reliance JioBook is actually manufactured in China though comes with a “Made in India” tag.
Make in India, Manufactured in China. Nacho! #JioBook #LaptopBan #iPhone15 #OnePlus #MadeInChina #India #WE4DIDI#OnePlusNordCE3 #BigBreaking #GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/RrI5O9KPOM— Amit (@Amit61253175995) August 4, 2023
Make in India, Manufactured in China. Nacho! #JioBook #LaptopBan #iPhone15 #OnePlus #MadeInChina #India #WE4DIDI#OnePlusNordCE3 #BigBreaking #GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/RrI5O9KPOM
A section also called the curbs on imports of computers and related products cheap publicity stunt to promote JioBook.
The JioBook launch was a low-key affair. The product however came in the limelight after the government’s decision to ban imported laptops and computers, social media users feel.
Meanwhile, Apple, Samsung, Hewlett Packard and other tech giants have seized imports of their products to India.
Sources said the companies are also following up with the government to get import licence as early as possible because of the festive season, including Diwali, is about to start.
In a related development, the government has decided to push the timeline for restricting laptop and PC imports.
According to Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of Electronics and Technology, the companies will get a transition period for the importing license to come into effect.
The minister doesn’t give a timeline, but mentioned that “will be notified soon”.
