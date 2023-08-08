Plea in SC seeks action against those calling for boycott of Muslims

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking action against those calling for economic and social boycott of Muslims following the communal clashes that occurred in Haryana’s Nuh.
“There is a very serious thing that happened in Gurgaon. There is a call along with policemen, that if you employ these people in shops, then you all will be Gaddars (traitors). We have filed an urgency petition,” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal told Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud Tuesday.
Sibal moved the petition and sought urgent hearing on the matter when the Constitution Bench hearing pleas challenging Article 370 was about to take the lunch break.
Last week, a special bench of the Supreme Court ordered police authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech is given against any community or violence or damage to property takes place during the protest rallies being planned by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital region.
As per the application, despite the Supreme Court's order, more than 27 rallies have been organised across various States where blatant hate speeches calling for the killing and social and economic boycott of Muslims have been openly delivered.
To substantiate his claim, the petitioner, Shaheen Abdullah, referred to a video showing a procession by the Samhast Hindu Samaj which while passing through a neighbourhood in Hisar, Haryana warned the residents and shopkeepers to refrain from employing Muslims, else their shops will be boycotted.
The applicant in his plea alleged that the threat calls against the Muslims were made in the presence of police officers.
In April this year, the top court had stressed that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, while directing all states and Union Territories to take strict action on hate speech cases, and registering criminal cases irrespective of religion against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.
However, the SC directives have by and large been ignored by the state and central machineries, prompting the apex court to say it was helpless.
Meanwhile, a prominent activist PS Sahni in an open letter has urged the Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani to use the power in his hands to save Muslims who are facing discrimination and have become homeless due to the discriminate demolition drive carried by the administration in Nuh-Mewat area of Haryana.
