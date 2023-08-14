After CAG Report, PM Modi Should Stop Talking About Eliminating Corruption: AAP

New Delhi: Accusing the Narendra Modi government of involving in corruption and malpractice after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) flagged huge cost overruns in various schemes, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday asked the Prime Minister to stop boasting about eliminating corruption.
“In Dwarka Expressway Project, a road was supposed to be built at the cost of Rs.18 per kilometre. However, the project cost was revised and the payment was made considering the cost to be Rs. 250 per kilometre”, AAP National Spokesperson Sanjay Singh said while addressing a press conference.
Dwarka Expressway is a 29.06 km long, 8-lane, elevated grade separated expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Gurgaon in Haryana.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its audit report has flagged the “very high” civil construction cost of the project, which was sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) at a cost of Rs 250.77 crore per km against Rs 18.20 crore per km approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for National Corridors/National Corridors Efficiency Improvements Programme, under which this project was being constructed.
The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to opt for elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway, built under the Bharatmala programme, has pushed up the construction cost to Rs 251 crore per km from the originally approved Rs 18.2 crore per km, the report pointed out.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders while addressing the press conference also referred charges of corruption in other projects under the Bharatmala programme.
“A total of 75,000 kilometres of roads are being built across India under the Bharatmala programme. The cost was initially fixed as Rs.15 per kilometre. It was however revised to Rs.25 per kilometre”, Sanjay Singh said.
“There is a huge ghutala, maha ghutala, of Rs.7.5 lakh crores in Bharatmala programme”, Sanjay Singh said.
Quoting from the CAG Audit Report, Sanjay Singh also accused the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, of unduly favouring Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.
“In a number of states, including Kerala, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat, projects under the Bharatmala programme were allotted to various companies of Adani Group”, he alleged.
Sanjay Singh also accused the Modi government of involving in a “huge corruption” and “malpractice” in Ayodhya Development Project and AYUSHMAN Bharat scheme.
“There is a massive scam of around 20 lakh crore in Ayodhya Development Project”, Sanjay Singh said quoting from the CAG Audit report.
“Under the AYUSHMAN Bharat Yojna, in BJP ruled states Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, same patients are being registered in multiple hospitals and being treated there”, he alleged.
“Modi ji you have broken all records of corruption. You are leading the most corrupt government in post-independence India. You should therefore now must stop boasting about eliminating corruption”, Sanjay Singh said.
“People laugh when you talk against corruption. You are claiming to make scam free India. But the fact is that instead of making Bharashtachar Mukt Bharat, you have ended up in making Bharashtachar Yukt Bharat”, he said.
