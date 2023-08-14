NEET is gone in few months: TN CM Stalin after son, father commit suicide

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Staling Monday assured the distressed medical students that the compulsory entrance exam National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) will become a history in the next few months.
“The NEET wall will crumble in a few months when the political change we aspire to bring about happens”, Stalin said.
Stalin said this after Jagadeeshwaran, a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu’s Chromepet, committed suicide on Saturday by hanging.
Jagadeeshwaran had secured over 85% marks in Class 12th, TN HSE (+2), exam. He was aspiring to become a doctor and appeared for NEET UG twice. He ended his life after he failed to clear the exam even in his second attempt.
Adding to the tragedy, Jagadeeshwaran’s father Selva Sekar, committed suicide the very next morning apparently shocked by his son’s tragic death.
As many as 16 students from Tamil Nadu have ended their life for failing to qualify the compulsory medical entrance exam.
The Tamil Nadu government had in the year 2021 passed a Bill giving students from the state exemption from NEET UG in medical admissions. The Bill however is pending nod from President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
After the double suicide over NEET, Chief Minister Stalin again appealed the President to clear the Bill.
"Student suicides could have been avoided if our Bill for exemption from NEET was given assent. Each day of delay in its implementation costs not only valuable medical seats to deserving students but invaluable human lives to our society," MK Stalin wrote in a letter to President Murmu.
“I, therefore, solicit your immediate intervention in the matter and urge you to accord assent at the earliest to the above Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly," Stalin added.
Earlier in the day, Stalin also boycotted the Governor's traditional tea on Independence Day because of his support for NEET.
A staunch supporter of NEET UG, TN Governor RN Ravi had initially returned the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on NEET exemption for TN students. He forwarded the Bill to President Murmu only after the TN Assembly passed it again.
TN Governor made his position on NEET clear again a few days ago while he was at an event organised to felicitate NEET Toppers from Tamil Nadu. Responding to an uncomfortable question from a parent, Ravi retorted saying he will never support any attempt to scrap the medical entrance exam.
“I will be the last man to give clearance; never, ever. I do not want my children to feel intellectually disabled. I want our children to compete and be the best. They have proved it," the Governor said.
On the contrary, the ruling and opposition party members in the state feel that the NEET entrance exam favours students from affluent families who can afford to pay huge amount to coaching centres.
MK Stalin meanwhile appealed the students from the state to have courage and keep negative thoughts and tendencies away from mind.
“I am asking all students - no one should lose their life under any circumstances”, he said.
“We can definitely remove NEET which is an obstacle to your goals. Tamil Nadu government is working and taking legal steps in this direction”, he reiterated.
