Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Starts - Register Here

Gujarat NEET UG Second Round Counselling 2023: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students who wish to participate in Gujarat NEET UG 2023 MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Round 2 Counselling 2023.
Candidates should note that registration for NEET UG 2023 Second Round Counselling in Gujarat has started from today i.e. Saturday August 19, 2023. Last date of application is August 21, 2023, according to MED Guj NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission" on left sidebar of the home page.
3. Click on "Purchase PIN" under Online Services section onthe new Page.
4. Complete the Registration using 14-digit PIN you just purchased.
5. Confirm Registration & Take Print Out Of Registration Slip.
6. Verify Documents At Help Center.
After online registration candidates should proceed for document verification and sumbission of photocopies of documents at Help Center from August 21 to 22, 2023.
The candidates should note that they need to purchase PIN before proceeding for online reigstration. Howeber, the candidates who had already purchased the PIN in the first round should not do it again.
"Fresh New Registration for Round-02 only for those candidates who have not registered in Round-01 will start from August 19, 2023", ACPUGMEC Round 2 Admission Notification said.
"Candidates who have purchased Online PIN by paying Rs.11,000/- in Round 01 and have not done online registration/ documents verification and not submitted photocopies of documents at the Help Center after completing online registration, need not purchase online PIN again", ACPUGMEC said.
"They only have to do documents verification and submit photocopies of documents at the Help Center only", it said.
"Candidates who have allotted seat & not reported in Round-01 need not register again", ACPUGMEC said.
"Candidates who registered for Round-01 and did not get any seat allotted are not required to register again in Round-02", ACPUGMEC added.
• Online Registration: Aug 19 to 21, 2023
• Online PIN purchase from website of the admission committee: Aug 19 to 21, 2023
• Documents Verification and Submission photocopies of Documents at Help Center: Aug 21 to 22, 2023
ACPUGMEC had earlier revised the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 allotment. Accordingly, it published round 1 result on August 12, 2023. Last date to report by students who were allotted seats in round 1 was August 18, 2023.
