Elderly Muslim couple beaten to death in UP after son elopes with Hindu girl

Sitapur: A Muslim elderly couple was beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours reportedly after their son eloped with a Hindu girl in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.
The couple, Abbas Ali and his wife Qamrun Nisha, died on the spot in the attack on Friday and all the accused fled from the spot.
Three people have been arrested in the double murder case. The police said that the murder was allegedly a result of a love affair between the victim's son and the daughter of one of the accused.
Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas's son Shaukat had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Shaukat was sent to jail.
When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family including Shailendra Jaiswal, his father Rampal, son Devtadin and brother-in-law Pallu planned the attack on the couple.
"According to the villagers, Shaukat, the son of the deceased couple, and Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail", Chakresh Mishra said.
"Upon release from jail in June, Shaukat again abducted and married Ruby. The family members filed a case of abduction but now Ruby had become an adult and gave her statement in favor of Shaukat. Due to this, no fault could be proved on Shaukat in the case," villagers said.
Shaukat and Ruby are nowhere to be found. Three minor daughters of the deceased couple are under the protection of the neighbors and the police.
Police further said that the three main accused have been arrested and a hunt is on for two more.
