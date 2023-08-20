Watch: Neymar turns BLUE in power packed ceremony in Riyadh

Riyadh: Brazilian professional footballer Neymar formally joined Saudi Football League Al Hilal in a spectacular and power-packed presentation ceremony Saturday held in Riyadh.
The 31-year-old was unveiled as an Al Hilal player at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh after he penned a two-year deal worth £2.5 million per-week.
The much-anticipated event, witnessed by over 60,000 of excited spectators in King Fahd international stadium, marked the official presentation of Neymar as he donned the prestigious Al Hilal jersey for the first time, according to Saudi Gazette.
The crowd erupted into cheers and applause and the skyline glittering with “Neymar is BLUE” exactly at that time as the football icon made his entrance, a symbol of the club’s ambitions to make waves in both domestic and international competitions.
FULL NEYMAR AL HILAL PRESENTATION!INCREDIBLE!NEYMAR IS BLUE pic.twitter.com/pacXU6BYHV
Neymar Junior plays as a Forward for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Brazil national team. He has scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs, making him one of the few players to achieve this feat.
A prolific goal scorer and playmaker, Neymar is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and the best Brazilian player of his generation.
Neymar is also among the top four layers with the most goals in finals in the history of football. They are Messi: 35 goals, Pelé: 31 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo: 22 goals, and Neymar: 21 goals.
“It’s an honor to be part of this incredible team and to wear the Al Hilal colors. I am excited to contribute my skills and dedication to the team’s success,” Neymar said while addressing the fans, his words resonating with fans and fellow players alike.
Earlier, Neymar arrived in the Saudi capital from Paris on Boeing 747-400 - the private plane owned by Prince Al Waleed bin Talal and believed to be the world’s most luxurious aeroplane.
The plane, believed to be worth $220 million [£172 million], originally had 400 passenger seats but they were later replaced by a number of luxury items, including a dining room for 14 people, several bedrooms and a golden throne.
Neymar joined Saudi Football League months after French professional footballer Karim Mostafa Benzema entered Saudi football arena after a mega deal with al Ittihad.
Another football great Cristiano Ronaldo is already in Saudi Arabia and playing for Al Nassr FC.
“Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival opened the door for more international football star to join the Saudi League", Neymar's father said.
