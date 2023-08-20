Sacked by Unacademy, Karan Sangwan will now teach students free of cost

New Delhi: Karan Sangwan, a teacher who has been sacked by EdTech platform Unacademy said he will now teach his students free of cost.
Karan Sangwan was sacked by Unacademy two days ago merely for asking students to vote for educated people.
Karan Sangwan was teaching Law to students appearing for Judiciary exams. Judiciary exam is conducted by the state governments and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to recruit candidates for the posts of Civil Judge and Magistrates.
Karan Sangwan was teaching the students about the three Bills recently tabled in the Parliament during the recently concluded Monsoon Session to replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.
During his lecture, Karan Sangwan explained there was no any major changes in the new proposed laws except some minor changes here and there. While wrapping his lecture Karan Sangwan then appealed the students to elect educated people next time they vote.
The video of Sangwan’s went viral and soon he received a termination letter sent by Unacademy. While refusing to apologies, Karan Sangwan vowed to teach students free of cost.
“I already have my own YouTube channel and using this platform I will teach my students free of cost”, he said.
Karan Sangwan was associated with Unacademy since 2001. He said that after receiving the termination order the first thing that came to his mind was about the students whom he was teaching.
“I am not concerned about being expelled. My concern is I was not given a chance to explain. I wanted to talk with the top management of the Unacademy but I was not allowed to discuss the issue”, he said.
“I am a Professor of Law. I teach law to students. The first lesson I gave to them is ‘a law is nothing but a collective morality of a society’,” he added.
He said that one can compromise with careers, jobs, and employment, but not morals, as “we cannot grow as a society unless moral responsibility is upheld”.
Karan Sangwan also said there might be “political pressure” behind his termination. Unacademy however said the popular law teacher “breached the code of conduct”.
“We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this, we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge,” Roman Saini, Co-Founder, Unacademy Group, said.
“Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct”, he added.
The Congress and leaders from other opposition parties meanwhile slammed Karan Sngwan’s termination and wanted to know how asking students to elect educated people can be a crime.
“The teacher concerned did not name any specific leader. Why did BJP have to take it personally? Why do they think that it was aimed at their leader?” Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is accused of holding a “fake degree”.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too questioned if asking people to vote for educated person was a crime.
"Is it a crime to appeal to vote for educated people?” Kejriwal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“If someone is illiterate, personally I respect them. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century”, he added.
Maharashtra Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the EdTech describing its sacking of Karan Sangwan as something of “shame" as his opinion would “positively influence young minds".
“How does saying vote for literate politicians a biased opinion? Doesn’t that opinion positively influence young minds? Shame if merely expressing this view gets you to take someone’s job, Unacademy", she said.
“Don’t understand why everyone felt Karan Sangwan, the professor’s opinion on educated leaders was about Mr. Supreme. Repeat of Kajol level trolling, but here it cost him his job," she added.
