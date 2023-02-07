Live: JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result Out; Check Here

JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updtates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared today i.e. Tuesday February 07, 2023 the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) January 2023 (Session 1) on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
More than eight lakh candidates from India and abroad had appeared for the Engineering Entrance Exams held for admission in IITs and other premium institutes.
The National Testine Agency (NTA) had published the Final Answer Key of JEE Main Session 1 (JEE Main January) 2023 on Monday February 06, 2023.
Accordingly, it was also expected that the JEE Main Session 1 result will also be declared on Monday.
The result however was delayed and was declared by the NTA today morning. The list of JEE Main Session 1 and their pass percentile will be announced shortly.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
3. Click on "Submit: button to check your JEE score and rank.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA will also publish today the toppers list (merit list) and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
A total of 8.6 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main Session 1. Of them 95.79 per cent or 8.22 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. This is the highest attendance so far for the engineering entrance examination since the NTA started conducting it.
Along with the result, NTA has also published today the JEE Main toppers list (merit list), All India Rank and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
The NTA will conduct JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session of JEE Main was hled on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.
JEE Main 2nd session will be held on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023, as per the JEE Main 2023 Schedule released by the NTA in December last.
Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Main Session 2 i.e. JEE Main April 2023 session has been started from today.
Candidates who have passed in JEE Main 1 can also appear for JEE Main Session 2.
JEE Main Session 1 in 2022 was declared on July 11, 2022.
As many as 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main June 2022 session.
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore (Andhra Pradesh), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand) were among the toppers in 2022.
