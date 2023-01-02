Maharashtra SSC 10th 2023 Time Table (Final) released

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC 2023 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Sunday released on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra SSC (also known as Class X and Class 10th) 2023 exams.
The Maharashtra State Board had published on September 19 provisional time table and asked students to submit if any change is needed. The final time table of March 2023 SSC exams is published Sunday after analysing the grievances of the students.
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the SSC Class 10 or Class Xth 2023 exams will begin on March 02 and end on March 25, 2023.
According to the Maharashtra 10th Time Table, the first paper to be held on March 02, 2023 will be of of first language (Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and others) and the last paper to be held on March 25, 2023 will be of Social Sciences and Geography.
All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.
The all-important Mathematics Paper I (Alegbra) will be held on Monday March 13, 2023 whereas Mathematics Paper II (Geometry) will be held on Wednesday March 15, 2023.
Science and Technology Paper I will be held on Friday March 17, 2023 whereas Sceince and Technology Paper II will be held on Monday March 20, 2023.
The students who wish to access the Maharashtra SSC 2023 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
SSC 2023 Time Table Direct Link
The MSBSHE had also released Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2023 according to which the Maharashtra board 2023 HSC exams will be conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
