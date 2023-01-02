Maharashtra HSC 12th 2023 Time Table (Final) released

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC 2023 Time Table: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Sunday released on its official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in the Time Table (Date sheet) of the Maharashtra HSC (also known as Class XII and Class 12th) 2023 exams.
The Maharashtra State Board had published on September 19 provisional time table and asked students to submit if any change is needed. The final time table is published Sunday after analysing the grievances of the students.
According to the Time Table released on the MSBSHSE official website the HSC Class 12 or Class XIIth 2023 Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams (Vocational as well as General) will begin on Februray 21 and end on March 21, 2023.
According to the Maharashtra 12th Time Table, the first paper to be held on Februray 21, 2023 will be of English language and the last paper to be held on March 21, 2023 will be of Sociology paper. All papers will start at 11:00 am in the morning and 03:00 pm in second half.
The all-important Mathematics and Statistics will be held on Friday March 03, 2023.
Physics (S) along with Logic(A/S/C) will be held on Monday February 27, Chemistry paper will be held on Wednesday March 01 and Biology paper along with History and Indian Music will be conducted on Wednesday March 08, 2023.
The Maharashtra board has released HSC Feb 2023 General and Bifocal and HSC Feb 2023 Vocational time tables separately.
The students who wish to access the Maharashtra HSC 2023 time table in PDF can do so by directly jumping to the official website time table page by clicking here:
HSC 2023 Time Table Direct Link
The MSBSHE had also released Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2023 according to which the Maharashtra board 2023 SSC exams will be conducted between March 02 to 25, 2023.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is an autonomous body constituted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The office of the board at present is in Pune.
