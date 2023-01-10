CA Final Nov 2022 result out; 11.09% declared pass

[Representative image]
CA Final and Intermediate Result November 2022: Harsh Choudhary has topped the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final November 2022 exam result of which was declared by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today i.e. Tuesday January 10, 2023.
Harsh Choudhary secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final exam 2022 securing 618 marks out of 700.
A total of 65,291 students appeared in CA Final Group A exams. Out of them 13,969 have been declared pass.
While 64,775 students appeared for group B exams out of them12,053 cleared the exam. Overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 11.09 per cent.
The passing criteria for CA Final exams is 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent in both or one group.
In the CA Intermediate exams, a total of 1,00,265 canddates appeared in Group A out of them 21,244 have been declared pass. On the other hand, a total of 79,292 candidates appeared for Group B exams out of them 19,380 cleared the exam.
Overall pass percentage of both the groups stands at 12.72 per cent.
Students can check their rank in the merit list released on the official website icai.nic.in.
Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala, Nitin Jain and Nivedita N had topped the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final December 2021 result of which was announced on February 10, 2022.
ICAI CA 2023 exams will most likely be conducted in May 2023 for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses, though the final date has not been released yet.
The application process for CA 2023 exams can begin in February. The last date to submit forms will be till March.
Candidates will have to fill out the exam forms online through the official website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.