Protests demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma, Jindal in multiple cities of India

New Delhi/Hyderabad/Parayagraj: India on Friday witnessed massive protests against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal in various cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and about half a dozen areas in Uttar Pradesh.
Protests erupted in Delhi outside Jama Masjid, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad), Saharanpur and other cities of Uttar Pradesh soon after Friday afternoon prayers.
Shouting slogans and holding placards, Muslim worshippers were demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharman was suspended and Naveen Jindal, BJP’s Delhi Media Cell Head, was expelled, in the wake of boycott calls and global outrage against derogatory, outrageous and blasphemous statements by them against Islam and Muslims.
Protest in Parayagraj and Saharanpur turned violent after local police used force to disrupt the crowd, leading to stone pelting between protesters and police personnel, local reporters said.
Trouble began in Atala in Prayagraj after the prayers when protesters started shouting slogans. The police tried to prevent the protesters from moving in different directions. However, some of the protesters pelted stones at the police that retaliated with tear gas shells, officials said.
In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans seeking action against the former BJP spokespersons. Similar scenes were reported from Firozabad, Moradabad and Lucknow.
In Lucknow, thousands of protesters at the Tile Wali Masjid were prevented by the police form crossing the barricades.
?????????: ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ???, ??????????????? ?? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????????? #NupurSharma pic.twitter.com/TnGODT7dV9— News24 (@news24tvchannel) June 10, 2022
?????????: ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ???, ??????????????? ?? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????????? #NupurSharma pic.twitter.com/TnGODT7dV9
Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said following the tense situation, adequate forces had been deployed to ensure peace.
He said that the situation was being closely monitored and authorities were keeping a close vigil on social media too.
In some localities in other cities of the state, Muslims downed their shutters in protest against Nupur Sharma's statement.
In some places, Muslims submitted memorandums to district officials listing their demand to arrest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
Demonstrations were also taken out in Kolkata's Park Circus area, near the Charminar in Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Jharkhand capital Ranchi and several areas in Srinagar where large numbers of people gathered, marched, and raised slogans against the BJP.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.