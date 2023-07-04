Dhule: 15 dead as truck container hits 4 vehicles, rams into dhaba

Dhule: Fifteen people were killed and 20 injured after a container hit four vehicles and rammed into a roadside dhaba in Dhule, the tribal district in North Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning, police said.
The tragic accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, some 320 km from Mumbai, a police official said.
Eyewitnesses on the spot said the truck container lost its control after its brakes failed.
"The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned", they said.
One of the cars that was hit was reduced to a heap of metal and the second car was also badly damaged in the crash.
A container rammed into a car near a hotel due to break failure at Mumbai-Agra highway. Incident took place in #Dhule in #MaharashtraOver 10 people have lost their lives in this incident. pic.twitter.com/dri8sRANPU— Shivani Mishra (@Shivani703) July 4, 2023
The scene in the dhaba resembled a warzone with chairs, tables, crockery, utensils and food thrown around, people’s personal belongings and other articles scattered in the vicinity, eyewitnesses said.
"Among the victims are two minor school children waiting at the bus stop and two occupants in the cars that were hit by the truck", said Police Inspector Suresh Shirsat.
An RTO official meanwhile said the truck had dashed a motorcycle a few km ahead of the accident spot and the driver was apparently speeding in panic, according to news agency PTI.
"The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule and the condition of at least three is critical", Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, who is overseeing the relief and rescue operation, said.
The truck was heading from Indore to Dhule.
