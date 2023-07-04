Meta’s Instagram rolls-out Twitter rival “Thread” July 6

San Francisco: Taking advantage of chaos at Twitter ever since it was taken over by Elon Musk, Meta’s Instagram is set to roll-out on Thursday July 6 “Thread” – a new app which is dubbed as “Twitter Killer”.
Ahead of the launch Thread briefly appeared on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
From the screenshots of the app it is a Twitter look-alike, and is a text-based conservation app.
The screen shot of Thread’s dashboard also reveals its resemblance to Twitter’s app having the ability to like, share, post and repost contents.
Also, like Twitter’s word count, Thread too could have character restrictions though the character limit is not known yet.
For easier and speedy acceptance Thread will allow direct sign-in by Instagram account holders, and will also enable users to follow individuals they already engage with on Instagram.
Thread is being developed by Meta under Project 92 since January this year. The company executives have positioned the app as a “well-managed” iteration of a social network targeted at the public, subtly alluding to Twitter CEO Musk’s unpredictable conduct.
Set to be launched on Thursday, the app is currently available for ‘pre-order’ on the App Store.
The App Store listing also talks about age limit that says Instagram Threads users will need to be at least 12 years old.
Meta has a history of stealing features from rivals - its short-form video feature Reels draws from TikTok, community chats from Discord and disappearing video and photo feature Stories from Snapchat.
