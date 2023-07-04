NEET Exam Racket: Three AIIMS students among four arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has claimed busting of a gang that used to write National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams in place of actual candidates.
Among the four accused who have been arrested, three are students of the reputed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the medical entrance exam compulsory for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses.
The gang of fake NEET candidates used to charge a huge sum – around 7 lakhs, from the actual candidates, assuring them a good NEET score and thus a guaranteed medical seat.
The four accused who have been arrested are Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, and Naresh Bishroi.
Sanju Yadav is reportedly a first-year student of Radiology at AIIMS Delhi. Yadav was caught red-handed while writing the entrance exam for a client.
Mahavir and Jitendra are also students of AIIMS Delhi and have been reportedly arrested from Nagpur.
Police have also seized a laptop and mobile phone from the accused, adding that more arrests are likely soon.
During interrogation, Naresh Bishroi, the gang leader, told that the deal was fixed for Rs 7 lakh for the students for whom he had got the examination done. One lakh rupees each was given in advance, and the remaining Rs 6 lakh was supposed to be paid later.
