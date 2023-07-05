After bus accidents, Maharashtra decides to review design of sleeper coaches

logo

 

Wednesday July 5, 2023 9:54 AM, ummid.com News Network

[Image for representation]

Mumbai: After a series of bus accidents that left a number of passengers dead, the Maharashtra government has decided to review the design of sleeper coaches.

According to the news agency PTI, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department has requested the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to conduct a thorough review of the design and safety measures implemented in sleeper coach buses.

"We have requested the ARAI to re-inspect the design of sleeper buses," PTI quoted Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra, as saying.

The decision has been taken four days after 25 passengers onboard Vidarbha Travels luxury bus died in their sleep after the bus caught fire on Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Express Highway.

11 people were killed in Dhule-Aurangabad bus accident in Aug 2019, another 10 people were killed in Yavatmal to Mumbai bus accident in Oct 2022, whereas 10 pilgrims were killed when a Shirdi bound bus met with an accident in Jan 2023.

Located in Pune, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is co-operative industrial research association by the automotive industry with the Ministry of Industries, Government Of India.

 

