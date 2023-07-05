Apple unpacks new 15-inch MacBook Air

California: Tech giant Apple Monday launched its new 15-inch MacBook Air at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023).
The new model is 11.5mm thick, which Apple says makes it the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, The Verge reported.
The new MacBook Air has two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging connector, and a headphone jack.
The latest MacBook's 15.3-inch screen has 500 nits of brightness and a 1080p webcam.
Powered by Apple's M2 chip and weighing 3.3 pounds, the new MacBook comes with 18 hours of battery life.
Apple is currently changing the pricing of its smaller model. The price of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 is now $1,099. The new model will be made available the following week with a starting price of $1,299.
As per the Verge, the new laptop represents a midrange release for Apple, which previously had a fairly large price gap between its 13-inch MacBook offerings and larger premium-priced models.
The 15-inch Air will likely serve an audience that wants a large screen but doesn't need the extra computing power (and cost) of 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models.
The 15-inch display size might potentially be a useful ground between Apple's existing 14-inch and 16-inch options, according to The Verge.
