Award-winning Ukrainian writer injured in Russian attack succumbs

Kyiv: Victoria Amelina, an award winning Ukrainian writer, who was injured in Russian missile attack in Eastern Ukraine on June 27, 2023, has died.
Amelina died in a hospital from injuries sustained in the strike on a popular restaurant, Ria Lounge, frequently visited by journalists and aid workers in the City of Kramatorsk. Amelina was dining with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers at the time of attack.
Twelve other people also lost their lives in the attack whereas more than 60 others sustained injuries.
"It is with great pain that we inform you that the heart of the writer Victoria Amelina stopped beating on 1 July," the writers' association PEN Ukraine said in a statement.
“Doctors did everything they could to save her life, but unfortunately the wound was fatal", it said.
"It is with great pain that we inform you that the heart of the writer Victoria Amelina stopped beating on 1 July," the writers' association PEN Ukraine said in a statement.
“Doctors did everything they could to save her life, but unfortunately the wound was fatal", it said.
Amelina was one of Ukraine's most celebrated young writers who started documenting war crimes after Russia's full-scale invasion last year. She also started working with children near the frontline, according to BBC.
Last year she unearthed the diary of children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was abducted and killed by Russian troops in the city of Izyum soon after the invasion.
Meanwhile, dozens of people with flowers, many unable to hold back tears, bid farewell Tuesday to Amelina. The memorial service for the 37-year-old writer was held in the crowded main hall of Saint-Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv, where ceremonies are usually held for soldiers who were killed on the battlefield, according to Associated Press.
Around 100 people, including representatives from the Ukrainian literary community, relatives, and residents of Kyiv gathered at the church to honor Amelina, who had turned her attention from literature to documenting Russian war crimes after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.