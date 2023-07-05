CA Final May 2023 Result out; Jain Akshay Ramesh India Topper

CA Final Result 2023: Jain Akshay Ramesh, Kalpesh Jain and Prakhar Varshney have respectively secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, 2 and 3 in CA Final May 2023 exam the result of which is declared by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Wednesday July 05.
Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad secured the coveted All India Rank 1 with an impressive score of 616 out of 800 with a pass percentage of 77.
Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai who secured the second position bagged 603 out of 800 with a pass percentage of 75.38.
Prakhar Varshney who secured the third rank is from New Delhi. He scored 574 out of 800, attaining a percentage of 71.75, as per the CA Final Merit List 2023.
According to the CA Final result data released by ICAI Wednesday, a total of 57,067 candidates had appeared in Group I. Of them, 6,795 candidates passed with a pass percentage of 11.91.
On the other hand, a total of 61,844 candidates had appeared in CA Final Group II exam. Of them, 61,844 candidates are declared passed, registering a pass percentage of 31.43.
A total of 25,841 candidates appeared in Group I and II both. Out of them 2,152 candidates have been declared passed with a pass percentage of 8.33.
The CA Final (Group 1) exams were held from May 2 to 9, 2023 while Group 2 exams were conducted from May 11 to 17, 2023.
Along with CA Final Results, ICAI also announced today the CA Inter 2023 results.
In the ICAI CA Inter exams, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad secured the All India Rank 1 with a score of 688 out of 800, achieving a percentage of 86.
Noor Singla from Patiala secured the second rank with a score of 682 out of 800, attaining a percentage of 85.25. Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai secured the third rank with a score of 678 out of 800, obtaining a percentage of 84.75, according to the CA Inter 2023 result declared today.
In the CA Intermediate Group I, out of the total 100,781 candidates who appeared, 19,103 candidates passed, registering a pass percentage of 18.95.
Similarly, in Group II, 19,208 candidates out of 81,956 candidates who appeared in the exam were successful, achieving a pass percentage of 23.44.
For those who appeared in both groups, the pass percentage was lower at 10.24, with 4,014 candidates out of 39,195 passing the examination.
The CA Intermediate (Group 1) exams were held from May 3 to 10, and Group 2 exams were held from May 12 to 18, 2023.
