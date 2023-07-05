In Pictures: Jenin Gives A Devastated Look After 'Israeli Military Operation'

Jenin (Palestine): Jenin gives a devastated look a day after Israeli forces pulled out of the Zionist occupied West Bank after failed invasion attempt.
The city’s Deputy Governor said almost 80 percent of homes in Jenin have suffered damage from the indiscriminate Israeli military raids.
The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin early on Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.
At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in the offensive which started on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.
As hundreds of troops entered the camp on Monday morning, the army fired missiles from drones - air strikes have not been used in the West Bank for two decades - and tore up roads to clear them of what it said were militants' roadside bombs.
The Israeli military operation also left a trail of destruction across the occupied West Bank city.
"Houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive," Kamal Abu al Rub told Anadolu Agency.
“Almost 80 percent of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt.”
"Houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive," Kamal Abu al Rub told Anadolu Agency.
“Almost 80 percent of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt.”
According to an Anadolu reporter, there are around 1,000 residential units inhabited by 15,000 Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp.
The majority of the Jenin camp’s residents have been “massively distressed” by the Israeli military operation, according to Imene Trabelsi from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
“It is important to highlight that the population were already victim of the last six turbulent months due to several peaks of violence that occurred during the last six months, which makes the humanitarian situation already fragile,” Trabelsi told Al Jazeera, speaking from Beirut.
“What we are witnessing as we are speaking is that the majority of the population within the camp have been somehow affected.”
The residents do not have access to electricity and clean, drinkable water due to the damage caused by Israeli forces to the main water pipelines and electricity grid.
“It is important to highlight that the population were already victim of the last six turbulent months due to several peaks of violence that occurred during the last six months, which makes the humanitarian situation already fragile,” Trabelsi told Al Jazeera, speaking from Beirut.
“What we are witnessing as we are speaking is that the majority of the population within the camp have been somehow affected.”
The residents do not have access to electricity and clean, drinkable water due to the damage caused by Israeli forces to the main water pipelines and electricity grid.
A BBC anchor has criticised the Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp, where five minors were among the 12 Palestinians killed.
“Israeli forces are happy to kill children,” presenter Anjana Gadgil said during an interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Anti-Zionist Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss at yesterday's rally in Brooklyn, NYC, in protest of the Israeli attack on Jenin. pic.twitter.com/x9fHchjK3H— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 5, 2023
Anti-Zionist Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss at yesterday's rally in Brooklyn, NYC, in protest of the Israeli attack on Jenin. pic.twitter.com/x9fHchjK3H
“The Israeli military are calling this a ‘military operation’, but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under 18. Is that really what the military set out to do? To kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?”
But Bennett, who published part of the interview on his Twitter account with the caption “one of the interviews hostile towards Israel”, argued that all those killed in Jenin were “militants”.
Meanwhile, residents of Jenin’s refugee camp are beginning to rebuild the site after the trail of destruction carried out by Israeli forces during the two-day military offensive, Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reported.
#Jenin this morning -filmed by the BBC’s Jimmy Michael pic.twitter.com/McPyEQG6TO— Tom Bateman (@tombateman) July 4, 2023
#Jenin this morning -filmed by the BBC’s Jimmy Michael pic.twitter.com/McPyEQG6TO
“They are moving rubble from houses that have been damaged from roads that have been ripped up from military vehicles,” he said, speaking from inside the camp.
“They are trying to restore electricity, as well. They’re trying to get some semblance of life back to normal but they know there are a lot of difficulties and a lot of difficult times still ahead", residents said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.