OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 arrive in India, Explore

New Delhi: Leading technology brand OnePlus at its summer launch event Wednesday launched new Nord smartphones Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3, along with Nord Buds 2r in India.
OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in Misty Green or Tempest Gray colour variants to buy from July 15 across the company's official website, key online and offline stores at a starting price of Rs. 33,999.
On the other hand, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 with sale starting in August this year.
According to key specifications released by the tech giant, Nord 3 includes the distinct OnePlus Slider to let users manage loud and silent audio modes with a physical toggle and a flat display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.
Customers will get to choose between Tempest Grey and Misty Green colours.
The rear panel includes a triple camera system, comprising a Sony IMX-890 camera sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation). The selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front. Also, the new phone supports 80W fast charging.
The OnePlus Nord 3 is also the first Nord smartphone coming with 16GB RAM.
The Nord CE 3 is a toned-down version of Nord 3 meaning it will be more affordable.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.
Like Nord 3, Nord CE 3 also supports 80W charging and a 120Hz AMOLED display - a considerable upgrade over the LCD panel on the Nord CE 2.
The Nord CE 3 also houses triple cameras on the back, similar to Nord 3. The rear camera system is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 camera sensor with OIS.
OnePlus also launched today Nord Buds 2r that will be available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants at a price of Rs 2,199.
Featuring 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, Dual Mics and the AI Clear Call Algorithm, the company said that the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will deliver an immersive audio experience and burdenless durability at incredible value for money.
The Nord Buds 2R will provide up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single full charge, and up to 38 hours of playback through the charging case, said the company.
