Lancet: Short sleep can cut cognitive benefits of exercise

London: Sleeping for less than six hours daily may diminish the protective effect of regular physical activity against cognitive decline, according to a new study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal.
Researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK looked at cognitive function over 10 years in 8,958 people aged 50 and over in England.
The researchers analysed how different combinations of sleep and physical activity habits might affect people's cognitive function over time.
"Physical activity and sleep are two lifestyle behaviours that might play a pivotal role in attenuating the effects of aging on cognitive health."
"Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of dementia by up to 28%, while good quality sleep reduces the risk of dementia by 19%", the researchers claimed.
The team found that people who were more physically active but had short sleeps – less than six hours on average – had faster cognitive decline overall, meaning that after 10 years their cognitive function was equivalent to peers who did less physical activity.
"Our study suggests that getting sufficient sleep may be required for us to get the full cognitive benefits of physical activity," said study lead author Mikaela Bloomberg from UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care.
"It shows how important it is to consider sleep and physical activity together when thinking about cognitive health," according to the study by Mikaela Bloomberg and colleagues in The Lancet Healthy Longevity.
The findings of Bloomberg and colleagues provide evidence that sufficient physical activity and good sleep are each essential for maintaining cognitive health as adults age.
A better understanding of how physical activity and sleep interact with cognitive health will help inform future lifestyle interventions and reduce dementia risk.
