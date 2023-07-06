Only Muslim home in Agra locality barged-in; Family attacked, Girl sexually assaulted

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): An only Muslim home in Agra on Tuesday was barged-in by a group of Hindu men who attacked the family members and also sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl.
Police have registered FIR against the four accused who are identified as Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sheelu and Chotu.
While the four accused forcibly entered the Muslim family’s home, few others stood guard out.
The incident has been reported from Trans Yamuna locality of Agra. All the accused are in the age group 20 to 30 years, according to a report published by The Times of India.
"They targeted my teenage daughter. She was molested and her clothes were torn. When we objected, the four men, including Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sheelu and Chotu, attacked us. A few others stood guard outside our house”, the newspaper quoted the house owner as saying.
"They targeted my teenage daughter. She was molested and her clothes were torn. When we objected, the four men, including Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sheelu and Chotu, attacked us. A few others stood guard outside our house”, the newspaper quoted the house owner as saying.
The video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media platforms. Watch:
A mob attacked the Muslim House , sexually harassed An 18-yr-old girl, hit other family members and vandalised vehicles in Agra Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/QTvSFZvgOa— Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 6, 2023
A mob attacked the Muslim House , sexually harassed An 18-yr-old girl, hit other family members and vandalised vehicles in Agra Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/QTvSFZvgOa
The TOI did not reveal the identity of the house owner but said he works in a transport company.
"They vandalized our house and also pelted stones on our house”, he said.
“My daughter was hit with a brick in the head and she fell unconscious. My two sons also suffered injuries. Our vehicles were damaged," he added.
"They vandalized our house and also pelted stones on our house”, he said.
“My daughter was hit with a brick in the head and she fell unconscious. My two sons also suffered injuries. Our vehicles were damaged," he added.
Police have registered the FIR against the accused under various sections of IPC.
“The accused are on the run. Two of them are siblings and the others are their relatives," said Trans Yamuna SHO Anand Prakash.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.