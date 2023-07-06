Watch: DY Patil School Principal Alexander beaten by Hindutva activists

Pune: In a shocking incident, a school principal has been badly thrashed and beaten by a mob of Hindutva activists who accused the former of forcing students to recite Christian prayers.
The video of alleged assault has gone viral on internet. In the video, Alexander Coates, Principal of DY Patil High School located in Talegaon Dabhade, is climbing the stairs in order to save himself from the angry mob.
Later the calm and composed Principal, is seen handing over his torn shirt to someone.
According to reports, Principal of DY Patil High School located in Talegaon Dabhade Alexander Coates has been booked by the police in the matter.
The Hindu activists also accused the Principal os installing CCTV camera in outer periphery of the girls' washrooms.
“A number of parents approached us complaining that the school authorities are asking their children to recite prayers of Jesus Christ. They also complained that the students are not given holiday on Hindu festivals."
"Besides, CCTV cameras are also installed inside the girls’ toilet. The Christian Principal here was promoting his religion amongst the students", they alleged.
"We have asked the school authorities to suspend the principal and other like-minded teachers. We are also registering a case against them for installing CCTV cameras inside the girls’ toilet” the activists said.
The school authorities meanwhile have denied all the allegations. It is however learnt that the School Principal has been sent on long leave.
According to the reports published in local media, the local police instead of taking action against the Hindu activists, filed a case against the principal.
The Pune police however said they are probing the matter and there is no FIR yet.
“We have received a written complaint in the matter on Tuesday from parents. We are investigating further in it. No FIR has been registered yet” said police.
