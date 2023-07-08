Dutch govt falls, Rutte resigns as Prime Minister

Stockholm: The Dutch government in the Netherlands has fallen, with effect Prime Minister Mark Rutte has now put in his papers.
The Dutch government collapsed because of disagreement between coalition parties over asylum policies, Prime Minster Mark Rutte, the Netherlands' longest-serving leader and one of Europe's most experienced politicians, said.
The four parties were unable to find agreement in crisis talks chaired by Rutte on Friday, according to BBC.
"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte told a press conference after talks broke down.
"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte told a press conference after talks broke down.
Soon later, Rutte resigned as Prime Minister.
The coalition was Rutte's fourth since he took office in 2010. But it had only taken office in January 2022 after a record 271 days of negotiations and was deeply divided on many issues.
The Dutch Election Commission meanwhile said the new elections in the country could notbe held before mid-November.
Rutte said he would lead a caretaker government until then that would focus on tasks including support for Ukraine.
Rutte -- dubbed "Teflon Mark" after the non-stick pan coating for his ability to avoid political catastrophe -- added that he had the "energy" to stand for a fifth term but that he had to "reflect" first, according to AFP.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.